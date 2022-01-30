American Century Companies Inc. Sells 484,726 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 889,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 484,726 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Hecla Mining were worth $4,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $24,740,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 268.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Hecla Mining in the second quarter worth about $9,656,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,153,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $373,141,000 after buying an additional 1,212,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Hecla Mining by 997.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,153,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 1,048,379 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

HL stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of -29.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.32 and a beta of 2.14. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.21). Hecla Mining had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm had revenue of $193.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a $0.0038 dividend. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is -18.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HL. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.50 to $7.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hecla Mining has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.60.

Hecla Mining Company Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

