American Century Companies Inc. Buys 15,442 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 89,964 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $5,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $40,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in M/I Homes by 289.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the second quarter valued at $204,000. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MHO stock opened at $50.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 5.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $58.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.23 and a fifty-two week high of $74.85.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 10.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 EPS. Equities analysts predict that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

