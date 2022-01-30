American Century Companies Inc. Buys 1,123 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 34.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $4,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Adams Wealth Management boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 5.7% during the third quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 9.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 281 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 15.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Shares of NYSE WTM opened at $1,024.32 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $978.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,267.52. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,020.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,074.37.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported ($130.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a negative return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 49.54%. The firm had revenue of $356.20 million during the quarter.

White Mountains Insurance Group Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to White Mountains’ investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

