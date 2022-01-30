Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 69,289 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 54.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,791 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 69,289 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $4,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 56,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 62.6% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,508,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Eversource Energy by 23.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

ES stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.51 and its 200 day moving average is $86.86. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $76.64 and a one year high of $92.66.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.6025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.14.

In other news, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $161,454.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

