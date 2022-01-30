Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75).

Several brokerages have commented on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,215,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

