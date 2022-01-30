Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Posted by on Jan 30th, 2022

Equities research analysts predict that Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Jasper Therapeutics.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75).

Several brokerages have commented on JSPR. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. William Blair initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Jasper Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JSPR. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $1,117,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $29,215,000. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jasper Therapeutics stock opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.49. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Jasper Therapeutics Company Profile

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jasper Therapeutics (JSPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR)

Receive News & Ratings for Jasper Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jasper Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.