Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.61 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) will post earnings of ($0.61) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Allogene Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.70) and the highest is ($0.57). Allogene Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.53) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 15.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.98) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($2.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.82) to ($2.25). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Allogene Therapeutics.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.05 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen assumed coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on Allogene Therapeutics from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $10.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.30. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $9.97 and a 12-month high of $39.12.

In other news, Director Arie Belldegrun bought 155,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,953,491.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,271,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,868,000 after acquiring an additional 249,253 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,602,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,189,000 after acquiring an additional 645,613 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 0.8% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,604,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,631,000 after acquiring an additional 27,270 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,535,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,198,000 after acquiring an additional 78,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Allogene Therapeutics by 1.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,217,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,684,000 after purchasing an additional 50,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immuno-oncology company pioneering the development and commercialization of genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The firm develops a pipeline of off-the-shelf T cell product candidates that are designed to target and kill cancer cells.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allogene Therapeutics (ALLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.