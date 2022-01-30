Bank of Nova Scotia Has $4.31 Million Stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 867.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 48,691 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $4,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 102,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 396,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,487,000 after buying an additional 51,135 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 95,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,552,000 after buying an additional 12,467 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,036,000. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booz Allen Hamilton stock opened at $75.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $91.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.27 and a 200 day moving average of $84.06.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 55.43% and a net margin of 7.40%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 14,851 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,336,590.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

BAH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $105.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Booz Allen Hamilton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays raised Booz Allen Hamilton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.50.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

