First Republic Investment Management Inc. Makes New $2.55 Million Investment in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,554,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVUS. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Financial Partners Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $222,000. CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the third quarter valued at about $422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $74.77 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.07. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $63.10 and a fifty-two week high of $81.26.

