Aviva PLC Makes New Investment in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Aviva PLC acquired a new position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,313 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Atrion by 3.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,380 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Atrion in the third quarter worth about $204,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Atrion in the second quarter worth about $291,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Atrion by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,235 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Atrion by 0.8% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,673 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,627,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emile A. Battat sold 261 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $683.45, for a total value of $178,380.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $610.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $685.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $687.67. Atrion Co. has a 52 week low of $579.96 and a 52 week high of $805.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 0.07.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.58 EPS for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $1.95 dividend. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.07%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products fro cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing & kitting services; and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

