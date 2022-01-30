55,500 Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Purchased by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 55,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,121,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IEFA. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 11,907 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 151.7% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 70.7% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,141 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $70.55 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.80 and a 200-day moving average of $75.34. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.