Bank of Nova Scotia Has $3.62 Million Stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $3,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 233 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 162.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,787.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA stock opened at $204.76 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $200.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 54.90, a P/E/G ratio of 13.46 and a beta of 0.71. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $129.83 and a 1-year high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.97). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $452.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $1.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is currently 116.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAA. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $222.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $211.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

In other news, EVP Robert J. Delpriore sold 4,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.49, for a total transaction of $1,037,827.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $129,487.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,113 shares of company stock worth $4,742,402. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

