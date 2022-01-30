The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,504 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CLX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Clorox by 2.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 563,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,364,000 after purchasing an additional 11,205 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Clorox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,650,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 207,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,262,000 after acquiring an additional 8,553 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clorox by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. 76.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clorox alerts:

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $40,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CLX opened at $166.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.25, a PEG ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.90. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $156.23 and a twelve month high of $215.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 84.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 134.10%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Clorox from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Clorox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clorox from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.67.

About Clorox

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.