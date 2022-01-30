CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Holdings Lifted by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in CarMax were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in CarMax during the third quarter valued at about $132,784,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CarMax by 19.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after buying an additional 431,920 shares in the last quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd boosted its stake in CarMax by 49.8% during the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after buying an additional 374,209 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in CarMax by 8.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,097,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,134,000 after buying an additional 324,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in CarMax by 48.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 968,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,031,000 after buying an additional 314,474 shares in the last quarter. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMX opened at $110.00 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.47 and a fifty-two week high of $155.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $129.38 and a 200-day moving average of $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Citic Securities started coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on CarMax from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.91.

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

