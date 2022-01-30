Bank of Nova Scotia Invests $3.40 Million in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 42,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,397,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.2% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 3.7% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,349 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 5.4% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,893 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 1.1% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,078 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 21.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 3,217,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.21, for a total transaction of $238,770,675.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO stock opened at $64.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day moving average of $84.95. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.63 and a fifty-two week high of $90.78.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.01. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 1.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $106.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on XPO Logistics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.54.

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

