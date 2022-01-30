Blueshift Asset Management LLC Has $684,000 Stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 61.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 22,637 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 90.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

NYSE:EAT opened at $31.79 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $925.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

