Blueshift Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Equity Investment Life were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 18,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 11,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 60,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,775,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.58.

In other American Equity Investment Life news, CEO Anant Bhalla sold 10,214 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $302,742.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Ronald James Grensteiner sold 10,894 shares of American Equity Investment Life stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.05, for a total value of $458,092.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 41,108 shares of company stock valued at $1,582,836 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AEL opened at $39.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a 200-day moving average of $34.37. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $26.21 and a 52 week high of $43.80.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $542.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $578.71 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 5.87% and a net margin of 10.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from American Equity Investment Life’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is presently 9.47%.

About American Equity Investment Life

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.