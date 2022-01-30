Blueshift Asset Management LLC Purchases 4,169 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 1.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 10.2% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 4.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Covetrus during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 2.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 78,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,420,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 26,320 shares of Covetrus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $526,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Covetrus in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Covetrus from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet lowered Covetrus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Covetrus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.17.

NASDAQ CVET opened at $17.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09 and its 200-day moving average is $20.39. Covetrus, Inc. has a one year low of $15.71 and a one year high of $40.78.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). Covetrus had a negative net margin of 1.20% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Covetrus Profile

Covetrus, Inc engages in developing technologies and services for animal health industry. It also provides products, software, and services to help drive improved patient health, strong client relationships and successful financial outcomes for veterinary professionals. The firm geographically operates through the segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific (APAC) & Emerging Markets.

