Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Shares Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,666,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 332,005 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Barclays were worth $48,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at $89,162,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Barclays by 433.3% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,373,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,204,000 after buying an additional 3,553,405 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Barclays by 42.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,850,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,056,000 after buying an additional 2,939,563 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 116.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,366,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,065,000 after buying an additional 2,349,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Barclays during the second quarter valued at $11,903,000. Institutional investors own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $10.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.40. Barclays PLC has a 12 month low of $7.21 and a 12 month high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $45.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.55.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BCS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from GBX 240 ($3.24) to GBX 260 ($3.51) in a report on Monday, December 6th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 245 ($3.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 230 ($3.10) to GBX 235 ($3.17) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.60.

About Barclays

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

