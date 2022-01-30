AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 221,469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,043,000 after buying an additional 4,863 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,094,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,280,000 after buying an additional 55,466 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,958,255 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $125,074,000 after buying an additional 26,669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 77.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 9,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,279,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $476,880,000 after acquiring an additional 122,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Guggenheim raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.80.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $41.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.74. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.28. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.96 and a 12 month high of $45.97.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $756.90 million during the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

