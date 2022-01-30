AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $237,000 Stock Position in JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,682 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in JBG SMITH Properties by 351.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in JBG SMITH Properties during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in JBG SMITH Properties by 47.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JBGS opened at $26.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.00, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.84. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $25.92 and a 1-year high of $34.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. JBG SMITH Properties’s payout ratio is -163.63%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBGS. Wolfe Research began coverage on JBG SMITH Properties in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in owning, operating, investing in, and developing a portfolio of mixed-use properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Multifamily, and Other. The company was founded on October 27, 2016 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

