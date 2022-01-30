O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Invests $70,000 in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,930,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 61.9% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,556,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,726,000 after buying an additional 2,506,455 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,634,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,808,000 after buying an additional 1,897,238 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 334.5% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,345,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,082,000 after buying an additional 1,805,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dropbox by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,155,000 after buying an additional 1,504,489 shares during the last quarter. 61.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DBX stock opened at $23.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.29 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.16. Dropbox, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.63 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $550.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $544.72 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 19,335.53% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dropbox, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Timothy H. Young sold 9,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $236,926.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total value of $60,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,219 shares of company stock worth $1,688,418 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DBX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Dropbox, Inc is a collaboration platform that’s transforming the way people and teams work together. It offers following products: Dropbox Basic, Plus, Professional and Business. The Dropbox Basic is the simple, powerful home for photos, videos, docs, and other files. Its users also get access to new product Dropbox Paper, a collaborative workspace that helps teams create and share early ideas, and work with any type of content, in one centralized place.

