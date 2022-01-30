Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) Holdings Lowered by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 49.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,795 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $1,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 8,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.16. Liberty Global plc has a 12 month low of $23.09 and a 12 month high of $30.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

