Boeing (NYSE:BA) PT Set at $270.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on Boeing (NYSE:BA) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup cut their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $261.48.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $190.57 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $205.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.51. Boeing has a 1 year low of $183.77 and a 1 year high of $278.57.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Boeing will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,607,731 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $10,207,107,000 after acquiring an additional 186,553 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,000,789 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,468,309,000 after acquiring an additional 87,444 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Boeing by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,415 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,408,616 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,843,585,000 after acquiring an additional 241,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Boeing by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,334,543 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,824,000 after acquiring an additional 122,519 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

