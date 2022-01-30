Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Hostess Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWNK) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 115,899 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 1,884,368 shares.The stock last traded at $20.45 and had previously closed at $20.51.

A number of research firms recently commented on TWNK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Hostess Brands in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hostess Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.39 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $287.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.79 million. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hostess Brands, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 74.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 51.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 1.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 74,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing baked goods. It operates through Snacking segment, which consists of sweet baked goods, cookies, bread and buns, and frozen retail products that are sold under the Hostess ?, Dolly Madison ?, Cloverhill ?, Big Texas ?, and Voortman ? brands.

