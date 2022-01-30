Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) Downgraded by Bank of America to “Neutral”

Bank of America lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

Mizuho Financial Group stock opened at $2.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Mizuho Financial Group has a 12-month low of $2.33 and a 12-month high of $3.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.59.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The bank reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 19.84% and a return on equity of 5.36%. As a group, analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 112.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6,505 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in Mizuho Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Mizuho Financial Group by 142.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 7,318 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc operates as a holding company which engages in the provision of financial services such as banking, trust banking, securities, and other businesses. It operates through the following segments: Mizuho Bank Ltd. (MHKB), Mizuho Trust & Banking Co, Ltd. (MHTB), and Mizuho Securities Co, Ltd.

