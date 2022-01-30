LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Barclays

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $50.00 to $30.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LPSN. Mizuho cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivePerson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $62.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPSN opened at $26.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $72.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.66 and a beta of 1.10.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44). LivePerson had a negative net margin of 19.73% and a negative return on equity of 33.52%. The firm had revenue of $118.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.15 million. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.61, for a total value of $31,482.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPSN. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth $42,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $44,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the second quarter worth $93,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of LivePerson by 31.3% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aubrey Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LivePerson during the third quarter worth $129,000. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Business, Consumer, and Corporate. The Business segment enables brands to leverage intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

