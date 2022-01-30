Wells Fargo & Company Lowers NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Price Target to $102.00

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) had its price objective reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $104.00 to $102.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NEE. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $89.86.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $72.50 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.25 billion, a PE ratio of 60.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.30. NextEra Energy has a 1-year low of $68.33 and a 1-year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $5,435,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 2,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.62 per share, for a total transaction of $147,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,870,498. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 66,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,253,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 9,471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

