Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.40.

RYTM stock opened at $6.89 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.56. The company has a market cap of $346.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $35.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.77) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

