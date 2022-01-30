American Century Companies Inc. Increases Holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 21.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,520 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $5,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth about $52,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 33.7% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth about $204,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth about $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 22.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th.

MGRC opened at $76.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.50. McGrath RentCorp has a one year low of $67.08 and a one year high of $87.53.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.20). McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The company had revenue of $173.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.61 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

