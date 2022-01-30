American Century Companies Inc. Has $5.63 Million Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 205,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. FMR LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 30.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 308,156 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,121,000 after purchasing an additional 72,343 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,153,000 after purchasing an additional 8,308 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 127.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 87,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after purchasing an additional 49,044 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,312,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,819,000 after purchasing an additional 118,274 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,369 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HP. Morgan Stanley cut Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

NYSE:HP opened at $28.44 on Friday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.93 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.22.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The firm had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -32.79%.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, SVP Raymond John Adams III sold 7,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $173,559.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.