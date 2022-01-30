US Bancorp DE Has $1.19 Million Position in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in National Grid were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NGG. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in National Grid during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in National Grid by 58.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in National Grid by 206.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in National Grid by 1,322.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,721 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Grid stock opened at $73.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. National Grid plc has a one year low of $55.89 and a one year high of $74.71. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $70.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.53.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.1573 per share. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd.

NGG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Societe Generale downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.84) to GBX 1,200 ($16.19) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Grid from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Grid currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid Plc engages in the transmission and distribution of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, U.S. Regulated, and National Grid Ventures and Other. The UK Electricity Transmission segment focuses on the electricity transmission networks in England and Wales and Great Britain system operator.

