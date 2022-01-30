STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 6.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,965 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAG. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 434.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in STAG Industrial during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 297.7% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 457.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 189.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $41.71 on Friday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.40 and a fifty-two week high of $48.27. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 33.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.21). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 37.23%. The business had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.1217 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.08%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James increased their target price on STAG Industrial from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

