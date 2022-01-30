Aviva PLC Takes Position in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Aviva PLC bought a new stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 124,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 88.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,329 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 18,895 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,015,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 230,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after buying an additional 109,972 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of A10 Networks by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,458 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of A10 Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $174,000. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, BWS Financial raised their price target on A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other A10 Networks news, EVP Matthew P. Bruening sold 14,162 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.96, for a total transaction of $254,349.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,623,304 shares of company stock worth $41,044,988. Corporate insiders own 23.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ATEN opened at $14.25 on Friday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.33.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $65.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.12 million. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 38.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

