Aviva PLC Purchases New Shares in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 18,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,666,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 822.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 27,895 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 135,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,916,000 after acquiring an additional 13,675 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

LOPE opened at $80.02 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $115.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.70 and a 200-day moving average of $85.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.59% and a net margin of 29.65%. The firm had revenue of $206.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

LOPE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Grand Canyon Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Grand Canyon Education currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.25.

Grand Canyon Education Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

