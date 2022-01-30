Aviva PLC Invests $1.65 Million in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 20,025 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,769,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $150,578,000 after buying an additional 108,371 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter worth $137,672,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,182,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $100,639,000 after buying an additional 475,050 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,099,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after purchasing an additional 146,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,007,043 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,719,000 after purchasing an additional 25,224 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $510,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $2,105,139.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130. Corporate insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock opened at $85.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.82 and its 200 day moving average is $83.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.86. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $71.11 and a one year high of $99.35.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $465.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.38 million. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 15.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CRUS shares. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.34.

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

