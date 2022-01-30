Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Grows Position in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) by 333.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138,785 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in RLX Technology were worth $815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RLX. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 23.1% in the third quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $129,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in RLX Technology in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in RLX Technology by 332.2% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 37,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 28,922 shares during the period. 13.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RLX stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a PE ratio of 21.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. RLX Technology Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.84 and a 12-month high of $27.48.

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $260.22 million for the quarter. RLX Technology had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 15.91%. On average, equities analysts forecast that RLX Technology Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

RLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of RLX Technology from $15.10 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of RLX Technology in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RLX Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.88.

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

