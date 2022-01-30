Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases New Holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. (NYSE:BBAR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,781 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina by 1,030.7% in the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 565,371 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 515,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,219,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Banco BBVA Argentina by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,748 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 181,243 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Banco BBVA Argentina by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 238,438 shares of the bank’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 79,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banco BBVA Argentina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BBAR opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.44. Banco BBVA Argentina S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.47 and a 52 week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $661.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco BBVA Argentina (NYSE:BBAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Banco BBVA Argentina had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The firm had revenue of $308.05 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Banco BBVA Argentina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Banco BBVA Argentina Company Profile

Banco BBVA Argentina SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following business lines: retail banking; small and medium-sized companies; and corporate and investment banking (CIB). The retail banking business includes checking and savings accounts, time deposits, credit cards, personal and auto loans, mortgages, insurance, and investment products.

