Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,129 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Zuora were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 63.0% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Zuora in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zuora by 349.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zuora during the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 9,131 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $154,587.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sri Srinivasan sold 24,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $442,668.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 158,805 shares of company stock worth $2,869,196 in the last 90 days. 12.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ZUO opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.17. Zuora, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.78 and a 12-month high of $23.25.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Zuora had a negative net margin of 24.76% and a negative return on equity of 45.14%. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Zuora from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. lifted their price target on shares of Zuora from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

