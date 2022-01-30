Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 46,191 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 51.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,122 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 46,191 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in MRC Global by 130.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 74,404 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of MRC Global by 682.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 2.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,063,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $57,002,000 after purchasing an additional 158,130 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of MRC Global by 14.1% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 109,720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in MRC Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

MRC Global stock opened at $7.37 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.15. MRC Global Inc. has a one year low of $6.38 and a one year high of $12.21.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

