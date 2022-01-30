Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 26.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenneco by 25.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,582,573 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $51,123,000 after purchasing an additional 728,845 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Tenneco by 5.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 334,867 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 27.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,326,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,633,000 after buying an additional 287,670 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 90.5% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $12,483,000 after buying an additional 306,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenneco by 44.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 683,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 208,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tenneco stock opened at $10.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $828.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.25.

Tenneco

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

