Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $181.00 to $190.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EXP. BNP Paribas cut Eagle Materials from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $159.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Loop Capital cut Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Eagle Materials from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $170.92.

EXP stock opened at $143.82 on Thursday. Eagle Materials has a 1-year low of $108.65 and a 1-year high of $169.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52 and a beta of 1.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.07. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 26.77% and a net margin of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $462.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 12.18%.

In other Eagle Materials news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,193 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total value of $194,840.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 7,216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total value of $1,120,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $9,410,390. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,058,108 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $576,698,000 after buying an additional 84,123 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,412,274 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $484,918,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 26.3% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,807,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $256,822,000 after buying an additional 376,526 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Materials during the 4th quarter worth $249,701,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,278,210 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $167,650,000 after buying an additional 77,074 shares in the last quarter. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc engages in the provision of heavy construction materials and light building materials. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The Cement segment deals with the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement.

