Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Megaport Limited (OTCMKTS:MGPPF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 112,800 shares, an increase of 108.9% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,128.0 days.

MGPPF has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Megaport in a research note on Sunday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Megaport from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MGPPF opened at $12.35 on Friday. Megaport has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $15.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.05.

Megaport Limited provides elastic interconnection services to the enterprises and service providers in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, North America, and Europe. The company operates a platform that enables customers to connect their network to other services; and megaport virtual edge platform that enables businesses to connect to Megaport's ecosystem of service providers.

