Short Interest in iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) Grows By 105.8%

iA Financial Co. Inc. (OTCMKTS:IAFNF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 407,900 shares, a growth of 105.8% from the December 31st total of 198,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 131.6 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial upped their target price on iA Financial from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on iA Financial from C$85.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC upped their target price on iA Financial from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on iA Financial from C$91.00 to C$90.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, increased their price objective on iA Financial from C$85.50 to C$89.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, iA Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.61.

Shares of IAFNF stock opened at $63.86 on Friday. iA Financial has a one year low of $44.50 and a one year high of $65.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.41.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

