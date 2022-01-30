Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $286,000 Holdings in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 11,054 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in FibroGen were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,893,858 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $210,214,000 after buying an additional 101,007 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 13.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,421,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,107,000 after buying an additional 400,207 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 90.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,106,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $82,735,000 after buying an additional 1,477,214 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 3.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,248,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,870,000 after buying an additional 68,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FibroGen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,039,000 after buying an additional 73,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FGEN opened at $14.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.80. FibroGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.88 and a 12 month high of $57.21.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $155.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.33 million. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 75.62% and a negative return on equity of 58.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that FibroGen, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FibroGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.56.

FibroGen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics. It focuses on the hypoxia-inducible factor and connective tissue growth factor biology to develop medicines for the treatment of anemia, fibrotic disease, and cancer.

