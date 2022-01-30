8,300 Shares in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 5.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,091,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $827,015,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319,107 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 25.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,368,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $146,997,000 after acquiring an additional 878,236 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,015,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,839,993 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,884,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,431,000 after acquiring an additional 24,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 0.7% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,454,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,938,000 after buying an additional 10,783 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE opened at $37.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.84 and its 200-day moving average is $35.25. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $29.18 and a 52-week high of $38.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $848.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $938.76 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.79%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OGE. Mizuho cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $39.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, Director David E. Rainbolt acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.31 per share, for a total transaction of $102,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

