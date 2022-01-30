Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Makes New Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,183,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,807 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Evergy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,984,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,208,000 after purchasing an additional 224,015 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Evergy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,935,000 after purchasing an additional 321,393 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Evergy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,374,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,918,000 after purchasing an additional 117,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Evergy by 102.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 4,518,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,994,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.26% of the company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Evergy stock opened at $64.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Evergy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.92 and a 12 month high of $69.45. The stock has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.21. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.5725 dividend. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 59.95%.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,180 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.56 per share, with a total value of $463,540.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 132,320 shares of company stock valued at $8,686,196. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

