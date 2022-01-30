Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Purchases Shares of 156,000 Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Castlight Health, Inc. (NYSE:CSLT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 156,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Castlight Health by 299.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,837 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Maeve O’meara sold 99,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $175,245.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William Bondurant sold 22,114 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.77, for a total transaction of $39,141.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,752 shares of company stock valued at $227,967 in the last ninety days. 17.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castlight Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th.

NYSE:CSLT opened at $2.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.80. The firm has a market cap of $330.75 million, a PE ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.89. Castlight Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.35 and a 1-year high of $2.71.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $34.78 million during the quarter. Castlight Health had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.25%. Equities analysts expect that Castlight Health, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare information technology solutions. It offers health benefits platforms which enables benefit leaders to communicate and measure their programs. The company was founded by Todd Y. Park, Bryan E. Roberts and Giovanni M. Colella in January 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

