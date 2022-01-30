Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $1.34 Million Stake in SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,973 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in SPX were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPXC. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in SPX by 375.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 21,115 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in SPX by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 50,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SPX by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in SPX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SPX alerts:

In other news, insider John William Swann III sold 7,263 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $441,009.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Natausha Heleena White sold 9,750 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total value of $649,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,105 shares of company stock worth $1,097,081 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

SPXC has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. William Blair cut SPX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of SPX in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SPX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

Shares of NYSE:SPXC opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. SPX Co. has a 1-year low of $48.21 and a 1-year high of $68.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $285.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.85 million. SPX had a net margin of 30.88% and a return on equity of 14.92%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Recommended Story: How can investors invest in the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC).

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.