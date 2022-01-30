Reviewing Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT)

Telos (NASDAQ:TLS) and American Virtual Cloud Technologies (NASDAQ:AVCT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Telos and American Virtual Cloud Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Telos 0 1 6 0 2.86 American Virtual Cloud Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00

Telos presently has a consensus target price of $25.29, suggesting a potential upside of 140.13%. American Virtual Cloud Technologies has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1,391.23%. Given American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American Virtual Cloud Technologies is more favorable than Telos.

Profitability

This table compares Telos and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Telos -15.67% -13.80% -9.67% American Virtual Cloud Technologies -85.99% -415.17% -63.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Telos and American Virtual Cloud Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Telos $179.92 million 3.91 $1.69 million ($0.51) -20.65 American Virtual Cloud Technologies $87.61 million 1.03 -$27.17 million N/A N/A

Telos has higher revenue and earnings than American Virtual Cloud Technologies.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

60.2% of Telos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 21.3% of Telos shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 49.3% of American Virtual Cloud Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Telos beats American Virtual Cloud Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Telos Company Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications. The company also offers Telos Automated Message Handling System, a web-based organizational message distribution and management platform for mission-critical communications used by military field operatives; and Telos ID that provides identity trust and digital services through IDTrust360, an enterprise-class digital identity risk platform for extending software-as-a-service and custom digital identity services that reduces threats through the integration of advanced technologies that fuse biometrics, credentials, and other identity-centric data used for continuously monitor trust. In addition, it provides secure network services, including secure mobility solutions for business and government that enable remote work and minimize concern across and beyond the enterprises; and network management and defense services for operating, administrating, and defending complex enterprise networks and defensive cyber operations. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Ashburn, Virginia.

American Virtual Cloud Technologies Company Profile

American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. is an IT solutions provider that delivers actionable outcomes for organizations by using IT and technology solutions to drive business outcomes and innovation. It products include network communications, data storage, desktops and servers. The firm offers licensing, licensing management and software solutions and services that help customers optimize their software investments. The company services include managed IT services, virtualization, storage, and networking and data center services. The company was founded on April 7, 2016 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

