Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 13,337 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,337 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $2,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIBB. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 539.2% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 179,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,117,000 after buying an additional 151,685 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $8,386,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 105.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 194,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 100,165 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Hibbett Sports by 131.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 80,492 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Hibbett Sports during the third quarter worth $5,586,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America cut shares of Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Hibbett Sports from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.83.

In related news, Director Anthony F. Crudele purchased 1,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.25 per share, with a total value of $116,132.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have bought 2,100 shares of company stock valued at $146,000 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB opened at $59.53 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $101.65. The company has a market capitalization of $814.91 million, a P/E ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $80.14.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 47.07% and a net margin of 10.72%. The company had revenue of $381.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Hibbett Sports’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.15%.

About Hibbett Sports

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

